Many millennials will agree that studying for A-levels were two of the most stressful, demanding and frustrating years of our lives.

On top of navigating those latter teenage years, we were told that we had to deliver on exams and coursework that would apparently dictate the direction of the rest of our lives. Whether you pulled your socks up and worked bloody hard, or struggled and crumbled at the final hurdle – it was a tough time for everyone.

That’s why, even if you don’t know anyone who just found out their A-level results this morning, there was a collective feeling of empathy for students who are finishing school during the coronavirus pandemic.