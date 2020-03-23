I first started using WhatsApp voice notes shortly after moving to London almost four years ago. Living in a student halls flat in North East London, I wasn’t just miles from my friends back home, but also a hardy bus or tube journey away from most of the London-based familiar faces in my life.

So I began to construct short, chatty monologues about my daily inner thoughts on my walk to the supermarket, or on the bus to lectures, or in my tiny little box bedroom – and would send them to my nearest and dearest. I immediately felt more connected to my family back home, as well as the new friends I made who lived all over the city.

Like any important relationship, voice notes quickly became a feature in different parts of my daily life. I sent short (albeit husky) notes to a guy I was dating while I was off work sick, I squealed requests for job advice over the Atlantic to my friend who had emigrated to Canada. I even started sending voice notes to my flatmate – when I couldn’t be bothered to get out of bed and walk across the hall to her room.

Things, though, came to an undeniable peak with my voice note usage almost 18 months in. Bear in mind that recording a message for a friend in this way allows you to be much more uninhibited than when you’re writing a message. There’s no editing – just you, your voice and whatever is on your mind.