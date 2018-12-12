A message to everyone who dares to say women shouldn’t travel alone

And then one spring afternoon, when I was 29, all that changed. I was hiking in a park outside Belfast, following a recommendation in my Lonely Planet guidebook, and I was followed by a stranger. In a remote area of the park, that stranger violently attacked and raped me, leaving me with 39 separate injuries. During the attack, I was beaten and choked. Unable to breathe, I thought I might die on that trail, while attempting that solo hike.

I didn’t die.

I instead went through a long, difficult process of recovery, which is still ongoing, even 10 years later. But when I read about the death of Grace Millane — or of any woman traveling on her own — part of me thinks: “That could have been me.”

Did my 2008 rape stop me from traveling on my own again? It did, at first. The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder was severe; even stepping into a familiar city park brought panic attacks. As the months went by, and I suffered from deepening depression and anxiety, I realised the one thing that previously brought me my greatest joy — traveling alone— was now the one thing that most triggered the PTSD.

My rapist had already taken so much from me, I refused to let him take that as well. It took time, and some uncomfortable attempts at solo travel (alone in a pension in France, I pushed a desk in front of my bedroom door before attempting to sleep). But a year and a half after my assault, after my rapist had been convicted in 2009, I set off on a three-month solo backpacking trip to Southeast Asia.

I told myself, if I really wanted to reclaim my life after the rape, I was going to travel independently again.