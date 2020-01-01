Were you one of the many, many millions of people who saw A Quiet Place?

And are you one of the many, many millions of people still thinking about it, and its portrayal of a post-apocalyptic world in which making a sound could spell the end of your days?

We don’t blame you. Actor-director John Krasinksi’s clever horror movie starring himself and real-life wife Emily Blunt as Lee and Evelyn Abbott really struck a chord with audiences, making a huge amount of money at the box office and winning Blunt a Best Supporting Actress award at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.