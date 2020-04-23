Netflix’s new documentary A Secret Love follows the story of Terry Donahue and her partner Pat Henschel’s 65 year relationship. If the trailer’s anything to go by, it’s going to be a tear jerker.

If the last couple of months are anything to go by, Netflix will continue to provide brilliant documentary content throughout 2020. Recently, we’ve seen the addition of hit series Tiger King and binge-watched the brilliant Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, executive produced by none other than Barack and Michelle Obama. And now, Netflix have given us our first real look at their latest documentary title, A Secret Love. The series, which is set for release on 29 April, follows the story of Terry Donahue and her partner Pat Henschel’s 65 year relationship, and delves into the complexities of being in love in a time when anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric was rife.

Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel in A Secret Love.

As Netflix’s official synopsis details: “A Secret Love tells an incredible love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose relationship spans nearly seven decades. Terry played in the women’s professional baseball league, inspiring the hit movie A League Of Their Own. But the film did not tell the real-life story of the women who remained closeted for most of their lives. “This documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married. Facing the hardships of aging and illness, their love proves resilient as they enter the home stretch. You can watch the trailer for A Secret Love below:

In the trailer, we see the pair preparing to settle into a retirement facility and reflect upon how attitudes have changed over the last seven decades. “We always wore dresses, makeup,” Donahue explains in the trailer, viewable above. “The whole thing. Anybody who was not gay, they simply didn’t know.” “I felt like I was sort of living a lie,” Henschel adds. “I loved my mother, but she would have disowned me.”

The documentary is being produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexa L. Fogel and Brendan Mason in collaboration with director Chris Bolan, who happens to be Donahue and Henschel’s great-nephew. Watch out people, this one’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster.

