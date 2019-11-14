A third of male office workers think discussing periods is unprofessional

When you walk into work in the morning, there are some things best left at the door – Brexit, for instance, or how you really feel about your boss. And yet, it can still feel like women need to treat their periods – something much less controversial – with the same level of covert discretion.

Be it crippling cramps or a heavy flow, most of us have to navigate the realities of our periods in the workplace – probably on a monthly basis – so, why the CIA-level secrecy? While we might be making some progress around period stigma, the truth is we still have a bloody long way to go.

Case in point: 32% of men think it is “unprofessional” for women to talk about their period in the workplace, according to new research, confirming menstrual chat is still very much taboo.