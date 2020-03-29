Women in England will be able to take abortion pills at home during the coronavirus outbreak, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson has confirmed.

Last week the government published legislation which said that abortion pills would be available at home, before declaring that the update had been published in error and withdrawing the announcement.

Now, following a report in The Sunday Times which suggested that the government was planning to make a U-turn on this withdrawal, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care has said that they are updating their guidance to ensure women have access to essential abortion services during the crisis.