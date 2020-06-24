MPs just voted overwhelmingly in favour of banning protests outside abortion clinics

Rupa Huq grew up in Ealing, a leafy borough on the outer edges of west London. In the 90s, she became aware of anti-abortion protests taking place outside a Marie Stopes clinic in the area. Decades later, the demonstrations – which were specifically designed to dissuade women from having abortions – were still going on.

When Huq was voted in as Ealing’s new Labour MP in 2015, she knew she wanted to try and put a stop to these protests. Three years after she took office, Ealing Council created a ‘safe zone’ around the clinic using a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), effectively blocking protesters from gathering within 100 metres of the building.