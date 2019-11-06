Just 1 in 3 women would tell a friend they were considering abortion. That has to change

“I got pregnant whilst on the pill. Pregnancy always felt alien to me so an unplanned one really rocked me.

“I was in a controlling and emotionally volatile relationship at the time and I knew instinctively that I was not in an emotional or financial situation that would provide the right environment for a child.

“I told my partner, my boss and my parents immediately. I told my partner because I wanted it to be a joint decision. I told my parents because I lived at home at the time and I am lucky that they are the best support, and I told my boss because I knew him personally and I needed to take time off.

“My partner projected his insecurities and shame onto me by demanding I didn’t tell anyone – he thought people would gossip. Because of this, I felt guilty for speaking to anyone about it and between finding out I was pregnant and having the termination, I felt really trapped.

“I think it’s really important that we are able to talk about abortion more openly. Abortion is not shameful, an embarrassment, or wrong. It should be every woman’s right.”