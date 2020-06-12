Abortion is an emotive subject. And so the news that over 207,000 abortions were carried out in 2019 – the highest number in a year since the procedure was legalised by the historic Abortion Act 1967 – was bound to prompt questions.

Why did so many women in England and Wales need to terminate a pregnancy last year? The official statistics, published by the Department of Health, show that the anti-choice myth of reckless young women using abortion as a form of birth control is just that: a myth. In fact, there’s been a marked drop in the number of teenagers terminating pregnancies, with the rate among under-18s falling over the last 10 years to 8.1 abortions per 1,000 young women. Among under-16s, the rate stands at just 1.4 in 1,000.