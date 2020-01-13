Researchers debunk this common anti-abortion myth, once and for all

A new study has quashed the rhetoric overused by anti-abortion campaigners that women who get an abortion will later regret it, revealing that an overwhelming majority of women who have an abortion believe they have made the right decision.

Researchers surveyed 667 women across 21 states in the US over a five-year period to track how each felt around their decision to get an abortion.

The findings, published in the academic journal Social Science & Medicine, showed that 95% of women felt it was the right decision over the course of the study.