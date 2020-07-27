Over the years, I began to ask more questions about the whereabouts of my father but I was always met with the words: “We’ll tell you when you’re older”. By the time I turned 14, I was deemed old enough to learn the truth. My mum and dad met in 1992 and she fell pregnant with me within a year of being together. They were both British citizens working in Belgium. As my mum progressed through the pregnancy she missed her family in the UK and wanted to move back home, but my father gave an ultimatum: “Stay with me and have the baby here [in Belgium] or leave and I will have nothing to do with the child”. She left but she never really thought he would abandon his own child. She tried numerous times to contact him and visit his family in the UK but got nowhere with it.

Upon discovering the truth, I was deeply hurt and angry. I was left with a million questions but one that kept recurring was: why couldn’t they have told me sooner, why drag it out? I spent years trying to look for him online, but I had no luck and I gave up hope. When I was 22, my mum found my father using a private investigator. I had waited my whole life for an opportunity to meet him and I was willing to travel as far as it took for that moment. To my surprise, the investigator said he had moved back to the UK and lived less than 50 miles from the city I was currently living in with his new wife and kids.