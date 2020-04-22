Abstract faces are adorning our favourite homeware pieces right now. Here are seven must-buy accessories to try the look yourself.
Line drawing and abstract expression of the human form are nothing new, yet we seem to have a newfound fascination with including it in our decor.
The highstreet and independent makers are decorating all manners of homeware, from cushions to art prints, with this distinctive style which usually depicts a woman’s face in just a few features.
We love it because not only does it mean celebrating the female form in our homes, but the typically monochrome design is oh-so-chic. Its simple nature means it can be added to almost any interior design theme.
Get the look for yourself, easily, with the products below. They’ll give your existing living room or bedroom set up a fresh and exciting twist.
Full Moon art print
Dutch visual artist LouLou originally painted this print on high-quality paper exclusively for The Poster Club.
She’s inspired by human expression and has included this work in her Ocean series.
Abstract pillowcase
This simple pillow is a thrifty way to try this trend for yourself, and it’ll look great on any sofa, no matter the colour.
Rug Fäsy
This hand-woven, cotton rug is a work of art – literally.
Thanks to its neutral colour palette it should slot into any room, giving a touch of character without overpowering the aesthetic.
Face-embroidered basket
Masterfully crafted by Kenyan weavers using fairtrade sisal and wool, this basket is high-quality as well as beautiful.
Use it to store anything: from magazines to bath towels.
Abstract face cushion
If monochrome isn’t your thing, then this rich, terracotta cushion should tempt you.
The design is created from braided cotton. We like how its raised texture creates an interesting depth.
Matisse face art print
This list wouldn’t be complete without some work from Matisse, whose single line drawings have captured a generation of women.
We particularly love this whimsical print and the coy look of the woman pictured.
Abstract faces wall mural
Okay, if you really love this trend, then why not go wild and cover your walls in it?
This peel and stick wallpaper can be easily applied and removed, so nothing is permanent.
Images: Rose & Grey / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.