Interior design trend: abstract faces and line drawings are where it's at

Abstract faces are adorning our favourite homeware pieces right now. Here are seven must-buy accessories to try the look yourself.

Line drawing and abstract expression of the human form are nothing new, yet we seem to have a newfound fascination with including it in our decor

The highstreet and independent makers are decorating all manners of homeware, from cushions to art prints, with this distinctive style which usually depicts a woman’s face in just a few features. 

We love it because not only does it mean celebrating the female form in our homes, but the typically monochrome design is oh-so-chic. Its simple nature means it can be added to almost any interior design theme.

Get the look for yourself, easily, with the products below. They’ll give your existing living room or bedroom set up a fresh and exciting twist.

