The Old Bank Vault’s description of the story behind the exhibition reads: £Founded in the Summer of 2017 from a small apartment in Brooklyn, New York, Accidentally Wes Anderson (AWA) has grown to inspire a global community of more than one million Adventurers.

“The Brooklyn-based husband and wife team of Wally [and] Amanda conceived of the AWA platform as a way to develop a personal travel bucket list. First established on Instagram, their personal project quickly developed into a wide-reaching resource, providing inspiration for travelers & creatives from around the world.

“With their puppy mascot, Dexter, by their side, the adventurous couple’s mission evolved from curating and researching interesting locations to bringing the Community along on virtual Adventures around the world. Their mission remains the same from the start – provide a daily dose of delight and inspire a sense of adventure and curiosity for all that wish to participate.