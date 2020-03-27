Adam Kay’s powerful message for NHS workers speaks for all of us

Last night (Thursday 26 March), we came together, we clapped, and we cried. And we did it all to thank the heroic NHS staff who are currently on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

#ClapForOurCarers saw people across the UK clapping, cheering and making a noise for health workers. Anyone who joined in (and it looks like most of us did) likely had a tear in their eye.

But it was literally the least we could do for our NHS right now.