Adam Kay’s powerful message for NHS workers speaks for all of us
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
This Is Going To Hurt author Adam Kay has praised the NHS, and his words speak for all of us during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last night (Thursday 26 March), we came together, we clapped, and we cried. And we did it all to thank the heroic NHS staff who are currently on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
#ClapForOurCarers saw people across the UK clapping, cheering and making a noise for health workers. Anyone who joined in (and it looks like most of us did) likely had a tear in their eye.
But it was literally the least we could do for our NHS right now.
The NHS has since thanked the public, tweeting from its official account: “That was emotional.”
It came after a week that saw over 400,000 people sign up to the NHS Volunteer Army in under 48 hours. And more than 11,700 retired doctors, nurses and health professional have returned to the NHS following a government appeal for medics to return to the front line.
It’s really hard to put into words just how much gratitude we have for the NHS right now. But former surgeon and This Is Going To Hurt writer, Adam Kay, has shared a message that pretty much speaks on behalf of us all by thanking every single person in the NHS.
Before the national clapping took place, Kay tweeted the message that was recorded earlier for the BBC.
He said: “To all the doctors and nurses and midwives and paramedics and pharmacists and physios and OTs and ODPs and optometrists and carers and speech therapists and radiographers and cleaners and social workers and dietitians and health visitors and admin teams and district nurses and porters and podiatrists and kitchen staff and health care assistants and biomedical scientists… thank you!”
He continued: “I know that your jobs often feel thankless. And that the harder you’re pushed, the more thankless they tend to feel. And in the weeks and months to come, you’ll have never been pushed harder.
“But you need to know this: you have the love and gratitude of an entire nation behind you. The NHS is our single greatest achievement as a country. And the NHS is you.”
“The 1.4 million people who go above and beyond the call of duty every single day. 1.4 million people for whom the extra mile is the standard distance. Selflessly, generously, putting others before yourselves, and never more so than now.
“We know that you’re putting your health on the line. Your friends, your families, your lives to the side. Thank you so much.
“After these dark days are over, we have to believe that some good will come. It’s hard to imagine the positives right now. But I hope that when we’re out the other side, the NHS will never again be taken for granted. Not by the British public, not by the media and, most importantly, not by the politicians.”
“You’re all heroes, and all I can say is thank you. Thank you from me, thank you from the country. Always, thank you.”
We really couldn’t put it any better.
And, just because we can’t say it enough times: thank you, thank you, thank you.
Images: Getty