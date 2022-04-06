Looking back on my time at secondary school undoubtedly brings back moments of joy. Hanging out with friends in the playground, tucking into mammoth amounts of sweet treats while playing the latest songs off Limewire, and singing and dancing without a care in the world.

But, as a Black girl, those memories sit alongside ones that are a lot less pleasant but remain etched in my mind.

Like being kicked out of a classroom for “talking back” (or merely stating a valid opinion to the teacher’s disdain).

Or being criticised for kissing my teeth – an expression that, quite frankly, is natural to many of us when presented with information we don’t particularly approve of. Or even being told off for gathering with a group of kids who looked like you.

Essentially, many of our secondary school experiences include us, or girls who looked like us, being reprimanded unfairly and had a pinch of covert racism beneath the surface.