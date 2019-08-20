Prints are everywhere. No, not in fashion – although that’s one trend which isn’t going away – but in our homes.

The art print trend has been growing over the past few years as we hunt for ways to make our homes as original as we are. In the Noughties, it was all about the statement wall, one stretch of brightly coloured flocked wallpaper singing boldly in an otherwise neutral room. Today, the statement is made in the art prints that decorate our ‘Skimming Stone’ or ‘Chamomile’ walls.

Whether you opt for a scattering of Scandinavian prints, keeping the lines clean and the colours minimal or go for big and bolshy with one statement print taking up half of your wall – art has the miraculous ability to make your home feel unique.