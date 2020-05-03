Afternoon tea at home: Morrisons’ new delivery box has everything you need to have a tea party during lockdown
Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Morrisons has launched an afternoon tea delivery box packed with everything you need to put together your own lockdown tea party, in celebration of the 75th anniversary of VE day.
In lockdown, food has become an even more essential part of day-to-day life. With more time on our hands and a fully-stocked kitchen mere metres away from our desks, we’re having fun experimenting with new recipes and indulging in some well-deserved treats.
From banana bread to chocolate brownies and cinnamon buns, it’s safe to say we’re looking on the sweeter side of life a little bit more than we usually would. So when we heard that Morrisons is now delivering afternoon tea boxes – stocked with clotted cream, jam, scones and a chocolate fudge cake – we were intrigued.
The boxes, which are available to buy online now, have been created to allow people to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE day from the comfort of their own homes on Friday.
Priced at £15, the box contains everything you’ll need to put on an afternoon tea party for you and your household.
So what’s inside? Alongside the classic clotted cream, jam and scones, there’s also ingredients to make sandwiches for two, perfect for those of us looking for a savoury option. On top of all this, you’ll of course also receive ingredients to make the all-important tea, as well as a box of lemon bakewell tarts, a Belgian chocolate fudge cake and some champagne truffles.
The best bit? You can order a box for yourself or send one to someone who’s self-isolating, vulnerable or elderly, making it super easy to brighten someone’s day.
Of course, sending an afternoon tea set to a friend or family member isn’t the only way to show someone you’re thinking of them during this difficult time. In fact, care packages and postal gifts are becoming our go-to way to reach out to those we love during lockdown.
If you’re missing someone at the moment, or want to let someone know you’re thinking of them this weekend, we’ve got loads of guides which’ll point you in the right direction. From thoughtful care packages and birthday present ideas to all the ways to brighten a friend’s day in lockdown, we’ve got you covered.
Images: Unsplash/Morrisons