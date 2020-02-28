Alanis Morrissette’s Jagged Little Pill was, without a doubt, an excellent rock album – but fans of the singer don’t need me to tell them that it was also so much more than just that.

Released in 1995, it was messy, painful and oh so raw. It was the album we all turned to when our hearts had been broken, or our hopes had been dashed, or we were just really angry about the world. It was the ultimate thing to sing along to in the shower.

Above all else, though, its poetic lyrics and brutal imagery lent power to a burst of rage that felt, somehow, uniquely female – because it wasn’t about being difficult, or contrary, or simply ‘angry’. No, it was about being a woman in a misogynist society, making your voice heard, and refusing to let anyone silence you.

You can imagine, then, how excited we were to learn that Morissette has announced a series of UK and Ireland dates as part of her Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour. Including one date next week.