Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill UK tour: how to actually get tickets
- Kayleigh Dray
This is not a drill: Alanis Morissette tickets are on sale now.
Alanis Morrissette’s Jagged Little Pill was, without a doubt, an excellent rock album – but fans of the singer don’t need me to tell them that it was also so much more than just that.
Released in 1995, it was messy, painful and oh so raw. It was the album we all turned to when our hearts had been broken, or our hopes had been dashed, or we were just really angry about the world. It was the ultimate thing to sing along to in the shower.
Above all else, though, its poetic lyrics and brutal imagery lent power to a burst of rage that felt, somehow, uniquely female – because it wasn’t about being difficult, or contrary, or simply ‘angry’. No, it was about being a woman in a misogynist society, making your voice heard, and refusing to let anyone silence you.
You can imagine, then, how excited we were to learn that Morissette has announced a series of UK and Ireland dates as part of her Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour. Including one date next week.
During a recent conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Morissette recalled that every label rejected Jagged Little Pill before someone finally took a chance on her.
The album went on to sell 33 million copies worldwide.
“Not an uncommon thing for rejection,” Morissette said with a smile.
She added that she had written 10 songs and “when we got the rejections, I asked everyone to stop so that I could go back under my rock and keep writing. Rejection is not inspiring, but in some cases it is.”
“I went back and wrote more, and then once I was writing All I Really Want, which is the last song on the record, we got a call to go meet Maverick / Guy Oseary, Madonna‘s label.
“I said, ‘I’m in my sweat pants, I’m a mess, I can’t go,’” she recalled, adding that her team responded with just two words: “Who cares?”
Check out the interview for yourself below:
Fancy being there to support Morissette, some 25 years later after she found success? Then you’ll need to get your hands on some tickets – and, judging by the reaction to the news, this is going to be about as easy as finding one of Wonka’s golden tickets.
To make things easier, we’ve compiled a handy Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour guide below.
Good luck!
Where will Alanis Morissette perform on tour?
Alanis Morissette’s UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows
- March 4, 2020 – LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
- September 28, 2020 – LONDON O2 Arena
- September 29, 2020 – BIRMINGHAM Arena
- October 01, 2020 – DUBLIN 3Arena
- October 04, 2020 – MANCHESTER Arena
When do tickets for the Alanis Morissette tour go on sale?
Tickets went on general sale from 9am on Friday 28 February via Ticketmaster UK, Live Nation, AXS and See Tickets.
They will also be available on Stub Hub.
How much will Alanis Morissette tickets cost?
Prices range between £60 and £270, depending on the venue, seat location and outlet you are buying your ticket from.
Who is the support act?
Liz Phair has been revealed as the support act for Alanis Morissette’s UK and Ireland tour.
She has sold over five million records worldwide, with three US gold albums and two Grammy nominations.
Any tips for bagging tickets?
- If you’re using a laptop or iPad, make sure it’s on charge. Ensure you have the exact card and address details to hand.
- Tickets are not reserved until you enter your details so you’ll want to nominate someone who’s quick at typing.
- Don’t make the fatal mistake of trying to book using multiple browser tabs as this can upset the system. This is because most web browsers do not create a separate user session per tab – information is shared between all tabs for any given website. Open one tab, and persevere.
- While it may be advised not to use more than one tab in a single browser, apparently using multiple browsers could be a wiser course of action. Think Chrome, Mozilla and Internet Explorer all open on one window (and one tab only).
- If you’re able to join the virtual queue using multiple devices (think your phone, computer and tablet), then by all means give it a go to boost your chances of obtaining tickets.
- Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning nobody gets to go.
