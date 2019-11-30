There are 3 types of drinking personalities, and this one’s the most likely to binge

By observing mice’s brains activity when exposed to alcohol, neuroscientists at Vanderbilt University and The Salk Institute were able to predict which of the mice would drink compulsively after identifying three distinct drinking personalities: light, heavy and compulsive bingers.

According to the study, a binge drinker is someone who continues to drink “despite it resulting in a negative outcome”. Researchers found that even when given the same access to alcohol, these traits still presented themselves, suggesting that there was something different going on in the “binge drinkers”.

Researchers discovered a specific circuit in the brain that either simulated or diminished “punishment signals” while drinking.

Fascinatingly, this brain activity showed before the change in drinking habits: those mice whose brains simulated punishment were less likely to develop compulsive behaviour later on. On the other hand, those with decreased punishment signals revealed binge drinking tendencies later on. From these findings, researchers were able to accurately predict the mice’s drinking habits from the very start.