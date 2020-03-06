“Yet, in the grand scheme of things, we were very, very lucky. After just one round of IVF, and against all the odds, my only surviving embryo, my one in a million, arrived. Sadly, he was quickly whisked away to the neonatal intensive care unit where he spent the first two weeks of his life. I can hand-on-heart say that they truly were the most difficult weeks of my life and I wouldn’t wish the anxiety and sheer dread on anyone.

“My fertility story has a happy ending, but I know for many this isn’t the case. At the end of this month, I’ll also be spending my first proper Mother’s Day with Sully. Traditionally, this is a day for the past few years that has filled me with sadness and emptiness.

“Seeing the joy of so many faces on social media, of mams up and down the country celebrating their children has always pulled a part of me that has been desperate for a child, while always knowing that without help I wouldn’t be able to have one. "