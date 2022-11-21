In a powerful show of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, Alex Scott wore a OneLove rainbow armband while reporting from England’s first World Cup match against Iran at Qatar’s Khalifa International Stadium.

England captain Harry Kane was previously set to wear the colourful armband, which is part of a campaign “to promote inclusion and send a message against discrimination of any kind”, during the match, until a statement from the FA earlier today backtracked on the decision.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, and carries a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison, while a recent report from Amnesty International found that the country’s labour system meant that “human rights abuses persist on a significant scale today”, with migrant workers receiving little protection.