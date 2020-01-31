Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just had the best response to 2020’s most popular new emoji

Cast your minds back, if you will, to last year’s congressional hearing during which American congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grilled Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook’s policies at a congressional hearing.

As you may remember, Ocasio-Cortez – or AOC as she is universally known – began gesticulating with her hands during the heated exchange.

That moment was caught on camera and swiftly spawned a wave of Italian memes, mainly referencing traditional Italian foods and The Godfather.