Last week, Taylor Swift issued an empassioned statement lifting the lid on an ongoing feud with two of the industry’s leading managers, whom she accused of preventing her from performing her own music.

“The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished,” she tweeted.

This is a message Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows all too well. So much so that the freshman congresswoman has stepped in to bat for the songstress with her own call to action.

“Private equity groups’ predatory practices actively hurt millions of Americans,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “Their leveraged buyouts have destroyed the lives on retail workers across the country, scrapping 1+ million jobs. Now, they’re holding Taylor Swift’s own music hostage. They need to be reinged [sic] it.”