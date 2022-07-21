It’s a Friday night in late winter 2008; in the gathering dusk I light a cigarette, wrap my leather jacket tightly around myself to keep out the rain, put my head down and walk fast. I’m late to meet a new friend. I inhale deeply. Breathing has been difficult the last six months. Since I left the religion I was raised in, I’ve been having panic attacks: my breath becomes ragged; I wake in the night with a weight on my chest, my back sweat-soaked. I open a compact mirror and look at the make-up I’d taken care to apply earlier that day, smudging my eyeliner around my eyes before loading them with dark eyeshadow. I am good at this. I have been turning myself into an acceptable fiction for at least half my life. For longer than that – for most of it maybe.

I was 28 years old when I walked home from my final meeting as a Jehovah’s Witness, knowing it would be my last. I opened my wardrobe and stuffed all my meeting and ministry clothes and sensible shoes into a black bin bag that I later heaved into the communal bin outside my flat.

I had been in the religion since I was two years old, when my mother became a baptised member of the church. Raised to believe the end of the world was imminent and everyone not directly associated with the religion would die, we were warned against friendship with ‘worldly’ people outside. Convinced my survival was contingent on it, I adhered to a strict dress code. My skirts all fell below my knee but were not so long that they’d draw unwanted attention to me. My necklines were high, and I didn’t dare show much of my collarbone. I had no concept of who I really was, and the effect this had on me was profound. As I entered my teen years, I became increasingly anxious, drinking drink too much and eating too little.