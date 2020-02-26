It’s all very well and good craving a holiday somewhere off the beaten track, but how do you actually go about planning one?

You see, without somewhere receiving enough tourism to be put ‘on the map’ in the first place, how do we know about it, and what the area has to offer?

Well, if you’re keen on being at the forefront of a travel trend and love booking a flight (or train) to somewhere your friends have never heard of, one place to look for wanderlust inspiration is the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.