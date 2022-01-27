From instant messaging and social media to video calls and virtual meetings, the internet has changed the way we communicate forever.

Even before the pandemic, technology had a huge part to play in organising social events and staying in touch with distant friends and family. But over the last two years it’s become an even bigger part of our lives, allowing us to talk to friends, family, colleagues and community members at a time when face-to-face contact wasn’t safe.

However, while communicating online has become such an integral part of our lives over the last couple of years, it’s also become increasingly demanding.