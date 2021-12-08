2021 has been a transformative year for us all, but for Amanda Gorman, it’s been nothing short of life-changing. When the poet took to the stage at the US presidential inauguration way back in January, she went viral. In this week’s issue of Stylist, we sit down with her to reflect on her remarkable year.

In what has been a devastating year for male violence, we’re also looking back on a pivotal 12 months that saw women fight back. From demonstrations triggered by Sarah Everard’s murder to petitions for more legal protections, Stylist meets the women championing change.