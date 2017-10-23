Amazon’s Roy Price allegedly passed on Big Little Lies for a grossly sexist reason

With the headlines around Harvey Weinstein’s reported decades of sexual misconduct refusing to slow, allegations against other high-level players in the TV and film industry have surfaced – among them director James Toback and Amazon Studio’s programming chief Roy Price.

Price was suspended, then resigned from his role at the retail and streaming giant following public claims from TV producer Isa Hackett that he sexually harassed her.

Now a follow-up report by The Hollywood Reporter alleges more are coming forward to anonymously recount experiences with the Amazon boss – including the claim that Price passed up TV hit Big Little Lies because there might not be enough female nudity.