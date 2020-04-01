Amazon Prime subscribers, get ready for some prime lockdown viewing…

We’re all planning to stay indoors for much of April 2020, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. Thankfully, though, Netflix and Amazon Prime have unveiled everything they’re bringing to their respective streaming platforms this month – and there’s plenty to sink our teeth into. Of course, once upon a time, Amazon Prime Video UK used to release a full list of the films and TV shows it was planning to add to the service every month. Nowadays, though, things are very different. Instead of a comprehensive list, we’re handed a list of highlights, which means we can’t tell you every single little thing that’s coming to the streaming platform this April.

What we can do, though, is point you in the direction of some of the shimmering gems up for grabs. Gems like, say, the new series of Outlander. Or the critically-acclaimed Hustlers movie, starring none other than Jennifer ‘She Was Robbed Of That Oscar!’ Lopez. Or the much-anticipated Tales From The Loop. Or, y’know, Heidi Klum’s new fashion series, Making The Cut.

And so, without any further ado, we bring you just a taste of all the goodness coming to Amazon Prime in April 2020. Making The Cut Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it… Project Runway? No, it’s Making The Cut (as pictured above), which sees Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn team up for a brand-new global fashion TV competition series! Boasting a whole bevy of famous guest judges (think Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra and Carine Roitfeld), Amazon has vowed that this reality show will make fashion accessible to a wide and global audience. And you know what? We can believe it. Two episodes will drop each week until the finale on Friday 24 April. We’ll see you over on the #MakingTheCut hashtag, yeah? The Current War

Available from 1 April, The Current War sees Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) – the greatest inventors of the industrial age – engage in a battle of technology and ideas that will determine whose electrical system will power the new century. Hustlers Stylist’s very own Helen Bownass gave Hustlers a 5-star review, and for good reason. This black comedy drama sees Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Stiles join forces to bring New York magazine’s 2015 article ‘The Hustlers at Scores: The Ex-Strippers Who Stole From (Mostly) Rich Men and Gave to, Well, Themselves’ to life. Consider this essential viewing, and be sure to check it out when it lands on Amazon Prime on 3 April.

Future Man: Season 3 If you haven’t watched any of Future Man yet, where have you been? Starring Josh Hutcherson (yes, Peeta from The Hunger Games) as Josh Futureman, it tells the story of a janitor who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time and prevent the extinction of humanity at the hands of an imminent super-race invasion. Classic. If you put the hours in, we bet you can catch up with all the action before the third season lands on 3 April. Good luck. Tales From The Loop

Based on the acclaimed art of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop is a beautifully slow-moving sci-fi. It tells the story of the people who live above ‘The Loop’, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. Angel Has Fallen In need of some mindless action? Us too, which is why we’re glad Gerard Butler’s Angel Has Fallen (the third in the ‘Fallen’ trilogy) is landing on the 4 April. This one sees Butler’s Mike Banning taken into custody by the FBI for the failed assassination attempt of the US president – which he had absolutely nothing to do with. It’s up to him to escape his captors, track down the real culprit and clear his name, before it’s all too late.

Outlander: Season 5 You’ll no doubt be aware that we here at Stylist are big fans of Outlander. Real big. Huge, in fact. As such, we’re busily counting down the days until the season five premiere of the time-travelling drama lands on Amazon Prime on 6 April. Will Jamie make good on his promise to hunt down and kill Murtagh Fitzgibbons, we wonder? All will surely be revealed soon enough… Selah And The Spades

Selah (Lovie Simone) is a senior at a Pennsylvania boarding school, where she leads a faction of students called the Spades who sell drugs to other students. Keen to find someone to replace her when she graduates, she soon fixates on Maxxie (Jharrel Jerome), and makes it her mission to train her up. Please be aware that, when this lands on Amazon Prime on 17 April, it’ll be the first time it’s seen outside of the Sundance Film Festival. Bosch: Season 6 Bosch is Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running series, all about homicide detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and the many, many crimes he solves. This season sees him take on the case of a dead medical physicist and his missing radioactive material – missing radioactive material which could prove catastrophic to Bosch’s beloved Los Angeles.

21 Bridges This high-octane Chadwick Boseman film sees an embattled NYPD detective join a citywide manhunt for two young cop killers. As the night unfolds, though, new details come to light. And, as a conspiracy is slowly unveiled, our hero soon becomes unsure of who to pursue… and who’s in pursuit of him. South Park: Season 22 (tbc) Fancy binge-watching an entire season of South Park? Of course you do. This Emmy Award-winning animated series, all about four boys living in a screwed-up Colorado town, has proven it only gets better with age as it continues to satirise the world’s biggest issues with its usual dark, sadistic humour.

