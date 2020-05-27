These are the Amazon Prime releases you need to know about for June 2020.

Whether lockdown goes on (and on) or not, Amazon Prime is working hard to keep us entertained with a whole host of new TV shows and films. With that in mind, and without any further ado, here’s just a taste of all the goodness that you can stream on Amazon Prime this June 2020, including the much-anticipated Dating Amber and El Presidente. And don’t worry: we’ll be sure to keep this list fully stocked and updated with all the must-see titles as and when they’re announced. Dating Amber (4 June) Set in the 90s, Dating Amber tells the story of best friends Eddie (Normal People’s Fionn O’Shea) and Amber (Lola Petticrew), who pretend to date in order to stop speculation about their sexuality.

Speaking about the project, director David Freyne has said it “is as personal a film as I will ever make”. “It’s my love letter to my home and for all those kids who needed to escape to be themselves,” he told RTE. “And at its heart are two extraordinary young stars, Fionn O’Shea and Lola Petticrew. I’m so excited to share it on Amazon Prime Video, to bring some laughter in these uncertain times and for everyone to fall in love with Eddie and Amber.”

Dating Amber, which is part-funded by Screen Ireland, also stars Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, Barry Ward, Simone Kirby, and more. Check out the trailer for yourself below:

El Presidente (5 June)

This eight-part dramedy series explores the real-life conspiracy underlying the beginning of the 2015 FIFA Gate corruption scandal. Which means that, yes, it follows the story of Sergio Jadue, a small‐time Chilean football club president who rose from obscurity to become the president of his country’s football association and a key player in a $150m bribery conspiracy involving the infamous head of the Argentine football association, Julio Grondona. Written and directed by Academy Award-winning director and screenwriter Armando Bo, El Presidente boasts a talented cast: think Karla Souza, Andrés Parra, and Paulina Gaitán, to name but three. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

This Is Us: Season 4 (5 June) Fans of This Is Us will be pleased to know that the fourth season of the critically-acclaimed TV series is coming to Amazon Prime this June. As ever, the show is split into multiple timelines as it focuses on the Pearson family. However, there are also some new faces in the mix, including Cassidy Sharp (Jennifer Morrison), Malik (Asante Blackk), and a mysterious blind singer (Blake Stadnik), whose name remains a mystery until the end of the first episode. It’s also worth noting that, while previous seasons have primarily focused on Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), this installment of the drama spotlights Mandy Moore’s Rebecca. And, in doing so, it beautifully reminds us that she’s so much more than Jack’s wife and the Big Three’s mother.

Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava (5 June) Gina Brillon has always had a unique approach to life’s ups and downs. And, in her new stand-up special for Amazon Prime, she “pulls no punches when discussing her childhood, culture and the transition from single to married life with her Midwestern husband.” Check out the trailer below:

Game Night (10 June) Starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, this deliciously dark (and seriously underrated) comedy follows a group of friends whose game night turns into a real-life mystery after one of them is kidnapped by apparent burglars. Hairspray (10 June) This brilliantly funny musical tells the tale of Tracy Turnblad, who teaches 1962 Baltimore a thing or two about integration after landing a spot on a local TV dance show. LOL: Last One Laughing (18 June) In LOL: Last One Laughing, 10 comics are put in a room for a no-holds-barred battle of wits, jokes and improvisational and physical comedy. The goal? To be the last person laughing in the room. Why? Because the person who keeps a straight face the longest wins the grand prize. Legally Blonde (21 June)

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde

Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods needs no introduction, quite frankly. Regular Heroes (new episodes available every Friday) Regular Heroes is an eight-episode docuseries that highlights the contributions and personal sacrifices of health workers going above and beyond to support their communities during the Covid-19 crisis. “We are so proud to celebrate people who are doing so much to transform the lives of people in their communities. This show is inspired by the individuals who give so much to others every day of the year but even more so during this challenging time. They are true role models and we can’t wait to share their stories with Prime Video customers everywhere,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

