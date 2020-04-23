Amazon Prime subscribers, this never-ending lockdown is about to get one helluva lot more entertaining…

Lockdown life isn’t as bad as we thought, thanks to Netflix and Amazon Prime. That’s right: the masters of TV and film content have unveiled everything they’re bringing to their respective streaming platforms for May 2020 – and, as ever, we’re impressed. With that in mind, and without any further ado, here’s just a taste of all the goodness that you can stream on Amazon Prime this May 2020. And don’t worry: we’ll be sure to keep this list fully stocked and updated with all the must-see titles as and when they’re announced. Upload (1 May) This sci-fi sitcom takes place in the near-future, where people who are near death can be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice. So far, so Black Mirror, right?

Well, let us paint you a little picture. The year is 2033, and Brooklyn-born Nora (Andy Allo) is working in a luxurious virtual reality environment. When handsome L.A. party boy Nathan (Robbie Amell) crashes his self-driving car, his high-maintenance girlfriend then uploads him permanently into Nora’s VR world. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

American Psycho (4 May) Mary Harron’s reimagining of Bret Easton Ellis’ controversial novel is an intense horror and satirical masterpiece, all at once. Although fair warning: you won’t be able to look at Christian Bale in the same way again after this… Utopia (tbc) In Utopia, a group of young adults, who meet online, come into possession of a near-mythical, cult, underground graphic novel. Within the comic’s pages, they discover the conspiracy theories and are forced into the dangerous, unique, and ironic position of saving the world.

The Goldfinch (tbc)

Based on Donna Tartt’s novel of the same name, The Goldfinch tells the story of Theo Decker, beginning when he is 13 years old. The son of a devoted mother and absent father, Theo survives an accident in a museum that otherwise tears his life apart. Taken in by the family of a wealthy friend, Theo is tormented into adulthood by longing for his mother. Eventually, he finds himself drawn into the criminal underworld by a captivating painting that connects him to his mother — a painting of a goldfinch. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Seberg (tbc) Seberg tells the story of Jean Seberg, a cinematic icon and a woman who supported a number of political causes during the 1960s, which brought her to the attention of the FBI. Read our review of the film here. Poldark: Season 5 (tbc) In season five of Aidan Turner’s frequently shirtless period drama, Ross Poldark returns from the American Revolutionary War to find his father dead, his estate in ruins and his lover engaged to another man. Slowly but steadily, he attempts to rebuild his life.

Homecoming: Season 2 (22 May) In the realm of bingeable content, Amazon Prime is debuting the second season of Homecoming. While Julia Roberts will not be reprising her role (she’s stepping in as executive producer instead), Janelle Monae will be leading the cast. So what can we expect from this new installment? Well, showrunner Micah Bloomberg has said season two will be a continuation of season one, but will also be the start of a completely new storyline. He said: “In some ways, this season goes far afield from where we were in season one. In other ways, it’s directly tied to the moments where we left off in season one.” Intriguing. All we know is that everything kicks off as Monae’s character awakens on a boat in the middle of a lake with no recollection of her memory… or even who she is. Here’s the trailer:

The Wilds (tbc) Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds after an airplane crash leaves them stranded on a deserted island. The Vast Of Night (29 May) If you’re a fan of Stranger Things, then you will definitely want to check out The Vast Of Night. Set in the 1950s, this Amazon Original follows two kids as they search for the source of a mysterious frequency that has descended on their town.

Retro sci-fi at its absolute best? Well, based on the glowing reviews this one got at the Toronto Film Festival, we’re gonna say that’s a big fat yes.

