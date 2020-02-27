Life

What to watch on Amazon Prime: the best films and TV shows available right now

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Amazon Prime Video is jam-packed with some incredible content right now, but that makes it all the more difficult to pick something to watch. To make your life just that little bit easier, here’s Stylist’s guide to making the most of your subscription.

With so much content out there nowadays, it can sometimes feel like half the free time you want to use relaxing in front of the TV is actually spent sifting through the hundreds of TV series, films and documentaries vying for your attention. 

Let’s face it: that’s a whole lot of effort none of us really need at the end of the day.

So, whether you’ve just taken the plunge and decided to invest in an Amazon Prime subscription, or remain a dedicated fan of the streaming platform, we’ve compiled this list of all the best content to watch to make your life just a little bit easier. 

Whether you’re looking for a gripping new TV show to binge watch or a hilarious romantic comedy, there’s something for everyone on Amazon Prime, and this is your guide to finding all the stuff you actually want to watch, with minimal effort. 

The best TV series to watch on Amazon Prime

  • Outlander

    Cast: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin.

    What do time travel, a Second World War nurse and kilts have in common? They’re all an essential part of Outlander, the successful TV show based on Diana Gabaldon’s book series of the same name.

    The series follows the story of Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), who finds herself transported from 1940s Scotland to 1740s Scotland after stepping through an ancient stone circle while on honeymoon with her husband. Thrown into an unknown world full of political conflict and hidden dangers, Claire meets a young man called Jamie who transforms her life – and helps her to understand the unsettled country she now inhabits.

    The best bit? Amazon Prime boasts all five seasons (with the most current season being released on a weekly basis) so you’ve got plenty to watch.

    Read all of Stylist’s Outlander content here.

    Click here to watch Outlander on Amazon Prime Video

  • Modern Love

    Cast: Anne Hathaway, Cristin Milioti, Tina Fey, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Julia Garner, Olivia Cooke, John Slattery, and Andrew Scott.

    Modern Love is an Amazon Original series based on The New York Times’ much-loved column of the same name.

    Each half-hour episode of Modern Love follows the real-life love stories of readers who submitted their stories to the newspaper column. According to Amazon, the series looks to “explore love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as each standalone episode brings some of the column’s most beloved stories to life with a stellar cast.”

    Read Stylist’s review of Modern Love here.

    Click here to watch Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video

  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

    Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Michael Zegen.

    The Marvelous Mrs Maisel follows the story of a 50s Jewish housewife who finds she has a talent for stand-up comedy. 

    The brainchild of Gilmore Girls’ creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is whip smart, funny and delightfully addictive. The third season is set to arrive on Amazon Prime on 6 December, and it’s safe to say we’re a tad excited.

    Read Stylist’s guide to the upcoming third season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel here.

    Click here to watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video

  • Hanna

    Cast: Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman.

    Hanna is an action-packed coming-of-age style drama which follows the story of a girl called Hanna, who has been raised in the forest. The drama follows the young girl as she evades the relentless pursuit of a CIA agent, and tries to uncover the truth behind her identity. 

    Expect lots of high-drama fights and chase scenes: this one will keep you on the edge of your seat.

    Click here to watch Hanna on Amazon Prime Video

  • Homecoming

    Cast: Julia Roberts, Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, Sissy Spacek and Alex Karpovsky.

    Julia Roberts makes her TV debut in this psychological thriller, and her performance definitely doesn’t disappoint.

    Homecoming follows the story of Heidi Bergman, a military caseworker who works in a facility which helps soldiers to integrate back into civilian life. Based on a podcast of the same name, Homecoming follows Heidi as she leaves the facility – only to realise there’s a whole other story behind the one she’s been telling herself.

    Plus, season two is currently in production.

    Click here to watch Homecoming on Amazon Prime Video

  • Modern Family

    Cast: Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ed O’Neill, Sofîa Vergara, Rico Rodriguez, Jeremy Maguire, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

    Modern Family has now been on our screens for an incredible ten years, and you can watch the hilarious first seven seasons for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

    The sit-com follows the story of the Pritchett/Dunphy family as they navigate all the realities of modern life – and we’re sure you’ll fall in love with all the characters just as quickly as we did.

    Click here to watch Modern Family on Amazon Prime Video

The best films to watch on Amazon Prime

  • Beautiful Boy

    Cast: Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell star.

    Beautiful Boy is an Amazon original film based on the best-selling memoirs from David and Nic Sheff, which explore the impact of addiction on their family.

    Chronicling how the family deal with  survival, relapse, and recovery over a number of years, Beautiful Boy is raw, emotional and moving.

    Click here to watch Beautiful Boy on Amazon Prime Video

  • Paddington 2

    Cast: Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Ben Whishaw, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Imelda Staunton and Jim Broadbent.

    Everyone’s favourite marmalade sandwich eating bear has appeared on the big screen twice throughout his career, and now you can enjoy it for yourself at home.

    The live-action comedy films, which are based on the Paddington Bear stories by Michael Bond, are both available on Amazon Prime. In the second film (trailer above), Paddington tries to get a present for his aunt’s birthday, before being framed for a crime he didn’t commit.

    Click here to watch Paddington 2 on Amazon Prime Video

  • Green Book

    Cast: Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen, Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Maniscalco, Don Stark and Dimiter Marinov.

    Green Book follows the story of a successful African-American pianist and his white driver and security guard as the pair embark on a national tour of America. Facing racism and segregation along the way, Green Book isn’t always an easy watch, but the confrontational relationship at the heart of the film is important and thought-provoking. 

    Plus, it won the award for best picture at the 2019 Oscars.

    Click here to watch Green Book on Amazon Prime Video now

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

Image: Amazon

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

Life

Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel just added a stellar new cast member

And he’s going to look so fantastic in that sumptuous Fifties costuming.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
People

Say hello to Julia Roberts’ Homecoming, aka your new TV obsession

Amazon Prime’s nerve-jangling new thriller has landed – and we’re already hooked

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Janelle Monáe is set to shake up the second season of Homecoming

The multi-talented star is succeeding Julia Roberts in her first major TV role

Posted by
Christobel Hastings
Published
Life

All of the best female-led series on Amazon Prime

Our pick of binge-worthy shows.

Posted by
Holly Bullock
Published
Life

The best TV box sets ever, because the small screen has triumphed

Strong female leads, complete series, all available at your fingertips. Time to get watching.

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Stylist Daily