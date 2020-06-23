These are the Amazon Prime releases you need to know about for July 2020.

Amazon Prime is constantly adding new TV shows and films to its platform. And, while this is great and all, it can leave us positively paralysed by choice when it comes to selecting something to watch over a weekend. With that in mind, we’ve made a point of cherry-picking the very best from the many, many titles on offer. Here is a small taste of all the goodness that you will be able stream on Amazon Prime this July 2020, including the much-anticipated Unraveling Athena and Caitlin Moran’s How To Build A Girl. And don’t worry: we’ll be sure to keep this list fully stocked and updated with all the must-see titles as and when they’re announced.

Hanna: Season 2 – 3 July Based on Joe Wright’s 2011 action film starring Saoirse Ronan, the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna proved extraordinarily popular with fans of the streaming platform. For those who don’t know the story already, the show focuses on an enigmatic teenager, Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles), who has been raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe. Hidden between the trees, she spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Why? Well, in season one, we saw her survivalist skills put to the test when rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) stumbled into her woodland hideaway. As in, the very same Marissa who once worked with Erik to create an army of genetically-weaponised girls (dubbed the Utrax Regenesis).

That’s right: Erik isn’t Hanna’s biological father. Once upon a time, when he was still the main recruiter of pregnant mothers for the programme, he met and fell in love with Hanna’s mother. Tragically, she died while they escaped trying to protect Hanna as a baby, leaving him to raise the little girl alone in the Polish wilderness. Phew. Season two of Hanna is predicted to pick up where the first left off: Erik injured, Hanna on the run from the operatives who seek to destroy her. However, many believe it will also heavily focus on Hanna’s ‘sisters’ and their progress as trainees within the programme, too. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Unraveling Athena – 13 July Directed by Francis Amat, this documentary – which took four years to make – explores the lives and experiences of some of the world’s most extraordinary female athletes, charting their journey from small child with a large racket, to ranked player, to WTA number one in the world, and beyond. Featuring contributions from more than 20 number one ranked tennis players, expect to see interviews with international superstars such as Billie Jean King, Martina Hingis, Tracy Austin, Evonne Goolagong, Kim Clijsters, Chris Evert, and Martina Navratilova. Together, these women paint an inspiring tale of perseverance, and provide not just a unique insight into the mind of the professional athlete, but a single, unified narrative of modern-day sporting heroics, too. How To Build A Girl – 24 July How To Build A Girl – based on Caitlin Moran’s non-fiction memoir of the same name – introduces us to Johanna Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein), a young Wolverhampton local who’s struggling to get to grips with the “incredible unfolding” that comes with puberty. We see her figure out what to call her vagina, teach herself about masturbation, battle her raging hormones and navigate all the usual issues that come with being a teenage girl. Desperate to get out of her home town and make a name for herself, she eventually moves to London, where she reinvents herself as Dolly Wilde, a fast-talking lady sex-adventurer and music critic. Gaining notoriety as an enfant terrible, she has finally figured out how to build a girl – but is this the girl she wanted to build? You can find out everything there is to know about this star-studded film here. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for yourself below:

More on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 The following titles don’t have release dates, but are coming out in 2020: LIVE Tennis This year, Amazon Prime will provide live and exclusive coverage of the top Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments. Cortés Follow the inexorable march and eventual clash between the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and Aztec Emperor Moctezuma II, leading to the annihilation of an empire and tragic downfall of a civilisation that took centuries to build, but less than two years to destroy. Truth Seekers Truth Seekers is a horror-comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. As they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race. The Boys: Season 2 What happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good? It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven”, and their formidable Vought backing. The Walking Dead: World Beyond The show focuses on the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. The Wilds In this dystopian slumber party, we follow a group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds after an airplane crash leaves them stranded on a deserted island.

