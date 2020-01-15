A woman is suing an airline after one of its employees stole her number, stalked and harassed her

Barno consistently asked who the messenger was, to which he replied that she gave her number out to him on a previous journey and must have forgotten.

Hmmm. We’re pretty sure it’s rare that a woman simply ‘forgets’ giving her number out to a complete stranger in an airport.

After more questioning, the sender finally admitted that he was part of the American Airlines staff team and had taken her number from her luggage tag.

Worryingly, he then started suggesting that he could see Barno. Without revealing his own location he shows he’s watching her by writing: “You are looking very gorgeous in grey top today!!”

When Barno asked him where he was and why he wouldn’t come and speak to her, he said he couldn’t see her anymore.

At this point, the situation already sounds like a You spin-off series, and we’re sure it would leave most people feeling intimidating and scared. But when Barno boarded her flight, she realised that he too, was on the plane.

It is at this point that the messages began increasing in frequency. Despite Barno asking him to leave her alone, he writes in four separate messages, one after the other: “Ok its up to you, but Friendship with me will be very beneficial for you!!

“I can always give you good seats, access to the lounges and free flights too!!”

“You can think about it!

“But if its still a NO thts up to you I will not bother you again but atleast give me a one chance to prove my self! And I am at row 15.”