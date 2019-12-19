Uzo Aduba is the latest name to be attached to Americanah, the new mini-series inspired by and named after Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s award-winning book.

It’s exciting news considering how much Ngozi Adichie’s powerful writing gripped readers when the book was released in 2013. It deals with themes of racism and prejudice in western society, showcasing an in-depth, intricately developed female protagonist and characters. And as casting decisions continue to be announced we’re excited to see who will portray them.

What is Americanah about?

If you haven’t already read the book, the plot follows Ifemelu, a bright, young Nigerian woman who shows great promise academically throughout her schooling. While studying she becomes close friends and falls in love with a boy in her class called Obinze, who also has an ambitious nature with plans to carry on his studies. The pair discuss their dreams for the future, and as Nigeria is currently under military rule, find themselves believing that western cultures may have more to offer.