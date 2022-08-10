A clip from America’s Next Top Model has gone viral and sparked a debate about body image in the 2000s
The show, which was hosted by Tyra Banks, has been called out for toxic body standards after a 2003 clip resurfaced and went viral on social media.
As a tween in the 2000s, there was one show that was always a must-watch for me – and that was America’s Next Top Model (yes, you’ve read that correctly).
The American reality series had all the elements I loved at that time, from fashion to beauty, Tyra Banks, drama and more that had me and millions of others hooked from one cycle to the next.
We marvelled at some of the most memorable photoshoots (Eva Pigford and that tarantula comes to mind), the makeovers – from Amanda’s ice-blonde locks to Naima’s mohawk – and watching eagled-eyed to see at the end of it all who became American’s next top model.
But with the highs of the show, there were plenty of low moments that personified the toxic body image culture that dominated the 2000s – and that has recently come to light after a video from the reality show went viral on social media.
The clip that has been doing the rounds on TikTok and Twitter includes a montage of cycle one contestant Robbyne Manning, who was at the time considered ANTM’s first plus-size contestant.
The clip shows Manning, who was a UK size 10, being labelled ‘plus-size’ by Banks, while panellist Janice Dickinson described her as ‘fat’ and ‘huge’.
“Are we shooting for the large size category”’ Dickinson asks, while looking at a picture of Manning, who was 27 years old at the time.
“Yes, Robbyne would represent a plus-size model,” Banks says while looking at a photo of the contestant.
“One problem that I do have is that on the top she’s not plus-sized, and on the bottom she is,” Banks continues.
In the clip, Dickinson then says Manning is not the right fit as ‘The next America’s Next Top Model is not a plus-sized model, I’m sorry!’
Judge Beau Quillian also adds in the clip that Manning is too ‘old to be starting modelling’ and then brings her size into the conversation about her choosing to not do a nude photoshoot due to her religious beliefs.
“I was sad that you didn’t put yourself out there representing women of a different size,” he says.
In the clip, which gained over 256,000 likes and 29,000 retweets, many commented on the treatment of Manning on the show and the role ANTM played in toxic body ideals in the 2000s.
“She deserved so much better,” commented one user, while another said: “Na this ain’t right, idgf if this was 20 years ago she needs an apology”
Others expressed how they couldn’t believe they hadn’t realised the toxic behaviours within the show.
“Didn’t realize how toxic this show was,” commented one user. “I can’t believe I grew up watching it obsessed with it, not realising how damaging it was to one’s self-esteem,” said another.
While the show may be over 20 years old, looking back and acknowledging its role in perpetuating negative beauty ideals and its effect on culture as a whole is important right now.
At a time when we are seeing the resurgence of Y2K culture, with many embracing the fashion and beauty trends at the time, there is a rising concern that the beauty ideals that came with it could also make a return.
Nostalgia always comes back around with one era or decade being the centre of attention – but if there’s anything this ANTM clip teaches us, it’s that some things should be left in the past, and it’s important that we acknowledge that when discussing trends and the implications they can have when they glamourise one body type.
