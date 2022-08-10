As a tween in the 2000s, there was one show that was always a must-watch for me – and that was America’s Next Top Model (yes, you’ve read that correctly).

The American reality series had all the elements I loved at that time, from fashion to beauty, Tyra Banks, drama and more that had me and millions of others hooked from one cycle to the next.

We marvelled at some of the most memorable photoshoots (Eva Pigford and that tarantula comes to mind), the makeovers – from Amanda’s ice-blonde locks to Naima’s mohawk – and watching eagled-eyed to see at the end of it all who became American’s next top model.

But with the highs of the show, there were plenty of low moments that personified the toxic body image culture that dominated the 2000s – and that has recently come to light after a video from the reality show went viral on social media.