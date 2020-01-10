Amy Schumer gets real about IVF and pregnancy with a photo of her bruised stomach

IVF is the most common fertility treatment for people who are unable to conceive naturally. According to a government report, there were over one million IVF treatment cycles in the UK between 1991 – 2016. And between 2014 – 2016, IVF treatment cycles increased by 39%. The quarter-of-a-millionth UK child was born as a result of fertility treatment in 2015.

It is clearly something that a lot of people go through, and yet it’s an issue still shrouded in stigma.