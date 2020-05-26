Book-to-TV adaptations can be a tricky art to pull off but the HBO version of Big Little Lies brought Liane Moriarty’s funny and tragic book to life in beautiful detail.

The TV series, starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, introduced a few new elements to the storyline but overall it stayed faithful to many parts of the original novel and brought its characters to life in a way that felt very believable.

“It’s got a darker, sexier, more glamorous feel than my books, and I think the tone of it is probably, overall, a bit darker,” said Moriarty at the time. “They did bring in the humour as well – but the main thing is its more glamorous feel.”