Fleabag’s Hot Priest just joined the Normal People cast – watch the video
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
What happens when two iconic TV shows unite? Let’s find out…
Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag and Sally Rooney’s Normal People have given BBC Three viewers some of the best television to hit our screens in recent years. But, with Fleabag ending after two short seasons, and Normal People running for only one season, fans have been left wanting more.
We want more of Fleabag’s razor sharp and disturbingly dark wit. We want more of her sister Claire’s “I look like a pencil” one-liners. We want more gin and tonics with Hot Priest.
We want more of Marianne and Connell’s electrifying chemistry. We want more of Marianne’s no-nonsense dialogue. And, perhaps most importantly, we want more of Connell’s chain.
Reader: your millennial TV wish just came true.
As part of Irish Comic Relief, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones filmed two special clips of Normal People. In one of the clips, which aired on Friday 26 June, the pair make their confessions in church – and their priest is Fleabag’s Hot Priest, played by Andrew Scott.
The result is very, very funny.
Watch Normal People Confessions
As you can see, Hot Priest reflects on his love for Fleabag while Connell tries to open up to him. But the real LOL moment is when Marianne hands over Connell’s chain.
In the second clip, we see Marianne and Connell 40 years in the future. The pair, played by Peter McDonald and Deirdre O’Kane, make beans on toast. It is, again, a very funny watch.
Watch Older Normal People
Mescal has since shared behind the scenes photos of himself with Edgar-Jones and Scott.
Uploading them to Instagram, he captioned them: “Well this happened! @daisyedgarjones and Andrew are absolute legends. In the hands of Lenny and @suziecine, what is life. Thank you to element and @emeraoshea. Please, please please donate x.”
Look closely and you’ll see Scott and Mescal both sporting a chain while drinking G&Ts in the park with Edgar-Jones.
This really is the best TV crossover we have witnessed.
Images: BBC Three