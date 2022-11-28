“Despite the commitments governments made, we have not seen significant, lasting action at the global level. This is deeply painful and frustrating.”

Jolie said that she has “time and again” seen inaction over “how to implement” the promises that governments make about tackling sexual violence, due to “economic and political interests being put first”, the prioritisation of some conflicts as more important than others, and the fact that many governments have “downgraded” their attempts to combat it.

“We meet and discuss these horrors and agree that they should never be allowed to happen again,” she wrote. “We promise to draw – and to hold – that line

“But when it comes to hard choices about how to implement these promises, we run into the same problems time and again. We run into some security council members abusing their veto power, such as in the case of Syria.

“We run into economic and political interests being put first, treating some conflicts as more important than others. And we run into a lack of political will, meaning that governments in recent years have downgraded the importance of efforts to combat war-zone sexual violence, despite the direct link to international peace and security.”