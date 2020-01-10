UPDATED ON 10 JANUARY 2020: Hair Love, created by Matthew Cherry (Black Kkklansman), tells the story of a little African American girl called Zuri and her father Stephen as he attempts to do Zuri’s hair, for the very first time. Released 5 December, the short film wracked up 10M views in its first month, but the excitement started way before the project even came off the page.

The film’s premise, along with New York Times bestselling illustrator Vashti Harrison’s characters, made up the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the film. It raised $284,058 (£214,868). The most any short film project, animated or otherwise, has ever raised on the site. But why were people so invested in a six minute short they hadn’t even seen yet?