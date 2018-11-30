Say hello to Anna and the Apocalypse, your new gory Christmas classic

Hey Anna, are you ok?

When I heard that a brand-new Christmas musical was hitting cinemas this month, I thought “fantastic, a little White Christmas-esqe magic for the soul”. Only later, when reading the synopsis for Anna and the Apocalypse, did my eyes register the word ‘zombie’. However, I absolutely, positively love a musical. All singing, all dancing, all zombie toe-tapping fun? You bet your bottom dollar I’m there. Anna and the Apocalypse opens with ominous music at the opening credits, letting us know that a sleepy Scottish town called Little Haven isn’t about to be a haven no more. We quickly meet high schooler Anna (played marvellously by Cold Feet’s Ella Hunt), telling her father (Mark Benton) that she doesn’t want to go to university, actually. Instead, she wants to take a gap yah and go backpacking in Australia. But, before you give a massive eye roll at the teen angstiness of it all, just wait.

It wouldn’t be a teen film without a motley crew and boy, does Anna have one! Chiefly, her best friend John (Malcom Cumming), who is as much of a fan of out-there Christmas jumpers as he is Anna herself: she’s forced to firmly march him back to the friend zone whenever he tries to escape from it. Then there’s Steph (Sarah Swire), a socially-conscious American lesbian, cruelly and hilariously nicknamed ‘Annie Lennox’ by supposed school heartthrob Nick (Ben Wiggins), who – as you may have guessed – has unfinished business with our protagonist. Yes readers, teen heartbreak at the ready. Once director John McPhail has set up the dynamics between the characters, we are thrown headfirst into a world of zombies galore. But the big musical numbers don’t stop, as Anna, totally oblivious to the absolute gory, bloody carnage happening around her (those are some serious noise-cancelling headphones) belts out a corker. When our girl finally notices that the dead are rising from the grave, she grabs an oversized candy cane and unleashes total badassery upon them. Think decapitations, left, right and centre! Sitting through the film I thought what is actually Christmassy about this (apart from the jumper and couple songs, obviously)? The answer is the message. Yes, it’s undeniably silly. No, it didn’t need zombies getting walloped with toilet seats to make that clear. But you get to discover gems along the way. From Steph rallying for the homeless, to literal human sacrifices, and familial love, it’ll warm you up good and proper this festive season!