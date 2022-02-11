At first, I knew about her only peripherally. She’d been tagged in photos on Instagram with people I knew and she had more than 40,000 followers. I’d presumed she was a socialite or involved in the art world somehow. It gave her a degree of validity in my mind. It backed up her story before I’d even met her.

I met Anna during Fashion Week at a low-key lounge on the Lower East Side of New York in early 2016. I think she came with a friend of mine, Mariella, who she was close with at the time. She was wearing a fitted black dress and flat Gucci sandals. I later learned she wore almost only black. She wore understated items from high-end brands, things you’d have to know to recognise. She once told me this was because there was less chance of them being stolen. She seemed eccentric, a little bit off. She had this pan-European accent that was hard to place. There was something about her that made you just want to stare. You couldn’t quite figure her out.