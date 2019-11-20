Finally, Anne Boleyn’s real story of abuse and violence is being exposed

“This isn’t about #Aragon vs #Boleyn”

I’ve not researched Catherine to the extent of Anne to be able to comment too much on her. I think Anne did show respect to Catherine at first – why did she step away from court in the first place? Probably out of respect for her queen… and for her own self-respect. She’s always portrayed as the scheming smug girl who smirked at Catherine at every opportunity and taking delight in her being shoved aside and discarded. But why? I honestly don’t think that would be the case at all.

I respect Catherine for not backing down. She left her homeland of Spain to be queen of England and she had everyone attacking her from all sides, but she stayed so strong. I will never put any of the wives against each other. People are always like #TeamAragon or #TeamBoleyn – but I’m like, “Nooo!”. They were both very stubborn, in a good way, and they both deeply believed in their own causes, so you have to respect how much they fought for that.

“There are plenty of feminist lessons we can learn from Anne”

I don’t say she was a feminist, because it’s just clear that she was. She believed in equality and she didn’t let her sex hold her back. I’m sure it came into play at some point, so she was aware of it, but she didn’t let it hold her back. Her whole life is full of evidence that she was a feminist, so we can’t question ‘was she or wasn’t she’. I think anyone who wants strong powerful women as well as strong powerful men in the world is a feminist. It’s equality – not man hating.

I think we need to learn Anne’s resilience and passion: standing up for people who don’t have a voice. The Poor Law and all that work she did for it wasn’t an issue that affected her directly but people needed her help. There are so many issues today when we think ‘Oh ,that doesn’t affect me’ – but let’s be allies and step up.