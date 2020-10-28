The vital conversation around children growing up in care was recently put under the spotlight by Samantha Morton, who shared the reality of her own experience on Desert Island Discs. Explaining the long-lasting impact that it had on her, the actor publically apologised to the girl she threatened in a care home when they were teenagers, explaining: “She was a child herself. Nobody looked after us properly.”

But Morton also acknowledged and thanked some residential workers who she described as being “amazing”. Listening to these candid words reminds us that growing up in care is a complex and unique experience for all the people who go through it. And with the most recent official figures showing that there has been a 28% rise in the number of children in care over the last decade, we must keep having honest and urgent conversations around care.