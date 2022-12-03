“Could an anti-procrastination coach help end my self-sabotage?”

I used to think procrastination was simply an excuse to make an extra coffee mid-deadline or have a quick look at my phone. But the truth is, over the last few years it’s become something far more worrying for me.

My chronic procrastination means I feel constantly stressed and guilty about everything I haven’t managed to do. I spend more time overthinking what I need to do than the time required to do it in the first place. It’s self-sabotage at its finest.

As 2023 fast approaches, I’m desperate to take control of my time and escape this feeling of constant overwhelm. I’m not the only one who feels this way, either – recent research highlights that 88% of people procrastinate for at least an hour a day. For a fifth of people, it’s something that affects their lives and work daily.

Procrastination has become so common, in fact, that it’s led to the rise of anti-procrastination coaches to help people tackle it. Catri Barrett is one such coach, who I came across on Instagram when I was – surprise, surprise – procrastinating. Her “procrastination breakthrough” sessions promise to help people uncover why they procrastinate and put in place tools to help them avoid it. For once, I wasted no time and booked in.