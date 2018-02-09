Life

Galentines and alternative Valentine’s day events in London to take your friends to

Megan Murray
The best Galentines and alternative Valentine’s day events in London. 

For some, Valentine’s day is a blur of tacky cards, commercialism and ultimately, an ‘up yours’ to the singles among us, which can give it a bit of a bad rep.

We get it. Those over-priced Valentine’s menus and fizzy pink cocktails are a bit naff. However, we’re going to go out on a limb here and say that love is love – and that’s worth celebrating.

Of course, if you have a partner that you want to dedicate the 14 February to, then we’re happy for you. But more than ever, we’ve been feeling some serious love for the female friends in our lives – and we want to take them out on the town and show them what they mean to us.

As our beloved Charlotte Yorke said in Sex in the City, “maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with”.

So we’re banning you from rolling your eyes or hiding under the duvet this Valentine’s day. Instead, join us in taking London for all it’s got and painting the town love-heart red with the women that have been there through the highs and the lows.

Whether you want to let loose at a discuss sisterhood with other like-minded women or craft yourself some nipple tassels, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to Valentine’s day in the Capital. 

  • Galentines nipple tassel making

    What: Spend the night crafting yourself a pretty pair of nipple tassels with your favourite friends. There’s also a 4-7pm happy hour to make the most of!

    How much: £10 to be paid in advance (to secure your materials).

    When: 14 February, from 6pm.

    Where: Drink Shop Do, 9 Caledonian Rd, Islington, London N1 9DX.

    Buy tickets

  • Body Love Sketch Club Valentine's special

    What: Hosted in the basement of The Book Club is a life drawing class a little bit out of the ordinary. At the Body Love Sketch Club you both draw others and are (optionally) drawn yourself, as it seeks to create a space where everyone feels accepted and celebrated to come as they’re most natural (read: naked) selves. 

    How much: £15

    When: 17 February, 7-9.30pm.

    Where: The Book Club, 100-106 Leonard Street, London, EC2A 4RH.

    Buy tickets

  • Collage Club: Valentine's Special

    What: Get crafty with this collage making session, cutting and sticking to your heart’s content. The theme is love, of course, and all materials are included as well as a welcome drink and snacks. 

    How much: £11

    When: 10 February, 6.30-pm.

    Where: The Hoxton, Southwark, 40 Blackfriars Road, London SE1 8PB.

    Buy tickets

  • Galentines at Neverland

    What: This indoor-outdoor area is being transformed into a celebration of female friendship for Galentines, with live power ballad sing-a-longs, , express mani’s and blow drys, glitter artist, cocktails, food and pink fizz on arrival.

    How much: £7 which includes an arrival drink. 

    When: 13 February, 6-11.30pm.

    Where: Neverland, 364 Wandsworth Bridge Road, London, SW6 2TY.

    Buy tickets

  • Arts workshop and discussion on sisterhood

    What: Arts Sisterhood UK provides a safe, supportive space for women to express themselves through art and facilitates discussions on sisterhood and how women can support each other. This Galentines they’ll be holding a special session, encouraging women to come with friends or alone, sip cocktails, listen to some girl power ballads and make some feminist art. 

    How much: £6-8.

    When: 13 February, 7.30-9.30pm. 

    Where: Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Road, London, NW1 8EH.

    Buy tickets

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

