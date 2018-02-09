Galentines and alternative Valentine’s day events in London to take your friends to
The best Galentines and alternative Valentine’s day events in London.
For some, Valentine’s day is a blur of tacky cards, commercialism and ultimately, an ‘up yours’ to the singles among us, which can give it a bit of a bad rep.
We get it. Those over-priced Valentine’s menus and fizzy pink cocktails are a bit naff. However, we’re going to go out on a limb here and say that love is love – and that’s worth celebrating.
Of course, if you have a partner that you want to dedicate the 14 February to, then we’re happy for you. But more than ever, we’ve been feeling some serious love for the female friends in our lives – and we want to take them out on the town and show them what they mean to us.
As our beloved Charlotte Yorke said in Sex in the City, “maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with”.
So we’re banning you from rolling your eyes or hiding under the duvet this Valentine’s day. Instead, join us in taking London for all it’s got and painting the town love-heart red with the women that have been there through the highs and the lows.
Whether you want to let loose at a discuss sisterhood with other like-minded women or craft yourself some nipple tassels, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to Valentine’s day in the Capital.
Collage Club: Valentine's Special
What: Get crafty with this collage making session, cutting and sticking to your heart’s content. The theme is love, of course, and all materials are included as well as a welcome drink and snacks.
How much: £11
When: 10 February, 6.30-pm.
Where: The Hoxton, Southwark, 40 Blackfriars Road, London SE1 8PB.
