For some, Valentine’s day is a blur of tacky cards, commercialism and ultimately, an ‘up yours’ to the singles among us, which can give it a bit of a bad rep.

We get it. Those over-priced Valentine’s menus and fizzy pink cocktails are a bit naff. However, we’re going to go out on a limb here and say that love is love – and that’s worth celebrating.

Of course, if you have a partner that you want to dedicate the 14 February to, then we’re happy for you. But more than ever, we’ve been feeling some serious love for the female friends in our lives – and we want to take them out on the town and show them what they mean to us.