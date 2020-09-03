“I was first recommended antidepressants about three years ago when I was struggling to manage my anxiety and depression on my own. But I turned them down.

“I honestly couldn’t pinpoint one specific thing that nudged me to turn them down at the time, but retrospectively I think it was a combination at me not being ready to take that step, not properly understanding what the effect of taking them would (and wouldn’t) be, and feeling (ironically) too unstable to introduce anything new into my life.

“Just before lockdown I wasn’t doing well and it took having to stop in my tracks as the pandemic went on to realise that I wasn’t taking my health seriously enough. In all honesty, I knew I needed help for a long time. Without the distractions of work, an overspilling social life, too many drinks most nights of the week and my reluctance to sit with my own thoughts, watching the world (and myself) slow down meant I finally ran out of excuses for not doing something about it.