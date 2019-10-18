On top of that, talking about antidepressants normalises the process of taking them and takes away that taboo which stops people from looking for help or feeling ashamed for doing so. It really should be as easy to talk about antidepressants as it is to talk about other life-saving medications such as insulin or blood pressure tablets, because that’s what they really are: life-saving.

Antidepressants may not be for everyone, and they’re definitely not the answer for the mental health crisis this country is currently facing. Medication took me some of the way on my journey to recovery, but access to therapy, support and information on the internet also helped me to come to terms with the mental health condition I may always live with. Access to free (or at least affordable), therapy needs to be the goal if we want to seriously address the problems people are currently facing.

Right now, however, I’m going to focus on my antidepressants. I’m going to champion them, talk about their strengths and weaknesses, get involved with debates about them and stand up for their role in recovery. They changed my life – and finally, I’m proud of that.